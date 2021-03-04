Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $56.17

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $29.36. 37,584,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,269,607. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,826,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

