Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $56.17

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.17.
Several research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
NYSE XPEV traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $29.36. 37,584,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,269,607. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.