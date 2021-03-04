Brokerages Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target at $21.67

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

VVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.48. 29,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

