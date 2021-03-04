Brokerages Set SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Target Price at $11.04

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

SFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,831,000 after acquiring an additional 259,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 4,715.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 198,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 50,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,200. The firm has a market cap of $974.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. Equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

