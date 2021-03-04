Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.69. 32,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,880.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.