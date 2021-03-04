Brokerages Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $319.50

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LendingTree stock traded down $17.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.42. The stock had a trading volume of 318,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.78 and a 200 day moving average of $303.99.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in LendingTree by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

