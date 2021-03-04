Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Price Target at C$13.18

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE FOOD traded down C$0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.08. 683,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,276. The stock has a market cap of C$732.16 million and a P/E ratio of -387.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.64. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

