Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Target Price at C$10.29

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,195. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.42 and a 12-month high of C$8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.