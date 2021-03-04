Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $505.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.