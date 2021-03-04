Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $718.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

