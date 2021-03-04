Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Announce $2.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.11. Universal Health Services posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.26 to $13.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $129.08. 6,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,860. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

