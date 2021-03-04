Brokerages Anticipate Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.25 to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Shares of VLRS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.70. 567,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,098. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

