Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.69. Camping World reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,066.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $31.75 on Monday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.