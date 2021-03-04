Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.68. American Express reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.61. The stock had a trading volume of 135,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,823. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

