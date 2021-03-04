Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce $8.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.38 billion and the highest is $8.60 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $34.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.13 billion to $34.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $35.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

MMM stock opened at $178.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average is $169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

