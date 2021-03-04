Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.65. 153,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,967,409. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

