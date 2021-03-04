Brendan F. Tansill Sells 10,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

