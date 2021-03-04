Bread (BRD) Achieves Market Cap of $18.36 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $23,052.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00785479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00033514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

