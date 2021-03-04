Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,077 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of The Kroger worth $51,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 435,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,960,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

