Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858,142 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $64,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 747,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,082,969. The firm has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $82.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

