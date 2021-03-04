BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.