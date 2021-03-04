BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-201 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.09 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE BOX opened at $18.67 on Thursday. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

