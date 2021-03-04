Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $261.67 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $265.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

