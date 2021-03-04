Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,384,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,764,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.