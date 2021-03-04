Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,765,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $304.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

