Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after buying an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,136 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $230.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $238.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.67 and its 200-day moving average is $213.56.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

