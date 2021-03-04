Boston Partners Purchases 3,303 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.18% of Omnicom Group worth $24,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.