Boston Partners Has $53.19 Million Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,061 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $53,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $85.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

