Boston Partners Has $34.96 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.04% of Spectrum Brands worth $34,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of SPB opened at $80.43 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

