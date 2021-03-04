Boston Partners Has $21.22 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,411 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $21,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.