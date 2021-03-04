Boston Partners Acquires 210,057 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Unisys were worth $43,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 61,178 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,385,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UIS opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.