Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Short Interest Up 161.1% in February

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the January 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,016,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRNE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 5,191,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,406. Borneo Resource Investments has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile
