Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Director Yves Rheault Sells 700 Shares

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

Yves Rheault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00.

Shares of TSE BLX traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boralex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.58.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

