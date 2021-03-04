Boosted Finance Market Cap Reaches $3.90 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 83% higher against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for $65.09 or 0.00127872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $145,025.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

