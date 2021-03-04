Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $2,275.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,450.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,150.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,973.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,170.57.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

