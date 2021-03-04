Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,170.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,275.00 on Thursday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,450.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,150.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,973.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

