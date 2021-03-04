boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Gap Down to $344.70

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.70 ($4.50), but opened at GBX 322 ($4.21). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.34), with a volume of 17,412,348 shares changing hands.

BOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

About boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

