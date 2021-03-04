Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$8.85, but opened at C$0.59. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 818,317 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBD.B shares. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

