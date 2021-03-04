Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.