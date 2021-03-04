BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to “Outperform”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Shares of EXR opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

