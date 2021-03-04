BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to “Outperform”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.
Shares of EXR opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
