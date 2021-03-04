BMO Capital Markets Lowers Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $102.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.