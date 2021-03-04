BMO Capital Markets Increases Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $31.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

CFPZF stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. Canfor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

