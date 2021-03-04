BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Announces Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

BlueLinx stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.17. 7,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,934. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $370.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

