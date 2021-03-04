Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,829 ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 comprises 2.8% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

UWM stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.33. 36,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,353. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $122.81.

