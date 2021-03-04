Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.40

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250.40 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 271 ($3.54). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 98,353 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.40. The company has a market capitalization of £216.26 million and a P/E ratio of 17.79.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.