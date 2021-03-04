Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,925.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,747 shares of company stock worth $15,965,843. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.