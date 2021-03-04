Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Down 76.1% in February

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the January 28th total of 732,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $94,361.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,138.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,520 shares of company stock worth $220,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

