Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,523 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of PEAK opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

