Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Inseego worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Inseego by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Inseego news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. Inseego’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

