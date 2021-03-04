Blair William & Co. IL Invests $804,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 4.67% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 362.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,161,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

