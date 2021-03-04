Blair William & Co. IL Has $931,000 Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,892 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 114,988 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 99,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 73,438 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,422. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $75.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

MTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King lifted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.